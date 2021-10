Netflix is giving a glimpse of Money Heist Volume 5, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show's upcoming final episodes Wednesday.

In the preview, "the end is coming" for the Professor (ilvaro Morte) and his crew as they struggle to complete their ambitious heist in the Bank of Spain.

Volume 1 ended with Tokyo (išrsula Corbero) sacrificing herself and the Professor captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

"In the last few hours, I've lost people very dear to me. And I won't let anyone else fall because of this heist," the Professor says in the teaser.

Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish series that follows a group of robbers as they plan and execute an assault on the Bank of Spain. Volume 5, Part 2 will bring the series to a close.

Series creator ilex Pina previously said Season 5 will be the show's "most epic and exciting" season.

Volume 5, Part 2 will premiere Dec. 3 on Netflix.