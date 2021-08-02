Netflix is giving a glimpse of Money Heist Season 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for Part 1 of the show's fifth and final season Monday.

Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, is a Spanish series that follows a group of robbers as they plan and execute assaults on banks in Spain.

The new preview shows Tokyo (išrsula Corbero) and the group prepare to fight after the stormwater tank is discovered and Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) readies his assault on the Bank of Spain.

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Span for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Itui±o), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (ilvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan," an official synopsis reads.

"Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Series creator ilex Pina previously said Season 5 will be the show's "most epic and exciting" season.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel," Pina said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," he added.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the season in June.

The streaming service announced in May that Season 5 would be split into two volumes. Season 5, Part 1 premieres Sept. 3, with Part 2 to follow Dec. 3.