Netflix crime drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will end with a fifth and final season.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that Season 5 will be the Spanish series' final season.

Miguel ingel Silvestre, 38, and Patrick Criado, 24, will join the cast in Season 5. Silvestre played Lito on Sense8 and Franklin on Narcos, while Criado is known for the Spanish series Unauthorized Living.

Netflix shared a teaser photo for Season 5 that shows a cracked Salvador Dali mask lying on the ground and covered in soot or dust.

"The heist comes to an end," the caption reads. "Part 5."

Series creator ilex Pina said Season 5 will be the show's "most epic and exciting" season.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel," Pina said. "The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Money Heist follows a group of robbers as they plan and execute assaults on banks in Spain. The series stars išrsula Corbero, ilvaro Morte, Itziar Itui±o and Pedro Alonso.

Entertainment Weekly said Season 5 will begin production Monday in Denmark before filming in Spain and Portugal.