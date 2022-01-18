Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a first teaser for the show Monday.

Money Heist: Korea is a South Korean remake of the Spanish series La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist.

In the new series, Yoo Ji-tae will play the Professor (portrayed by ilvaro Morte in the Spanish version), with Kim Yunjin as Seon Woojin, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoo-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

The teaser shows the Professor (Yoo) approach a wall with six masks -- five traditional Korean masks and one of the Salvador Dali masks used in Money Heist.

Money Heist: Korea is written by Ryu Yong-jae and directed by Kim Hong-sun. Money Heist creator ilex Pina will serve as an executive producer on the new show.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people," Pina said in November 2020. "That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about."

The original Money Heist ended in December after five seasons.