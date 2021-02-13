Country star Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth week.

Wallen was dropped by his record label earlier this month and radio stations announced they would no longer play his music after he was seen and heard using a racial slur in a leaked video.

The Academy of Country Music also said Wallen was no longer eligible to be nominated for the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen, who won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, has apologized for the language he used while out with his friends.

Coming in at No. 2 on the roster dated Saturday is Lil Durk's The Voice, followed Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 4 and Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 5.