Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of Modern Love Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton

The preview shows Harington and Boynton's characters fall for each other after a chance encounter. The pair are unable to contact each other but agree to meet again in two weeks on a train.

Season 2 also features Gbenga Akinnagbe, Minnie Driver, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson, Ben Rappaport and other stars.

Modern Love is an anthology series based on stories from the New York Times column of the same name. The show explores different forms of love through the stories of multiple characters.

"Love breaks all the rules. This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms," an official description reads. "A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations."

John Carney serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer.

Modern Love Season 2 premieres Aug. 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Harington is known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, while Boynton portrays Astrid Sloan on The Politician.