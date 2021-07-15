Modern Love is an anthology series based on stories from the New York Times column of the same name. The show explores different forms of love through the stories of multiple characters.
"Love breaks all the rules. This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms," an official description reads. "A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations."
John Carney serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer.
Modern Love Season 2 premieres Aug. 13 on Amazon Prime Video.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Harington is known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, while Boynton portrays Astrid Sloan on The Politician.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.