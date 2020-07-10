Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a new dad.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that Ferguson, 44, and his husband, Justin Mikita, 34, welcomed their first child, son Beckett Mercer.

Ferguson's rep confirmed the news to People.

"Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020," the rep said. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

Ferguson announced on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January that he was going to be a dad. He shared the news while remarking on how turning 40 was a big deal for him.

"Like you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel like," Ferguson told fellow guest Charlie Hunnam . "Like, I need to start getting serious about things."

"I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband," he said.

Ferguson's Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara attended Ferguson and Mikita's baby shower in February. The poolside party featured a performance by the Aquawillies, a group of male synchronized swimmers.

Ferguson and Mikita will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary July 20. Mikita shared a new photo with Ferguson in June while celebrating Pride Month.

"Happy pride from us. Today we are taking a walk around our gayboyhood," he captioned the post.

Ferguson played Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, which ended in April after 11 seasons on ABC. He said in April that he hopes other shows expand on the same-sex parenting storylines Modern Family presented during its run.