The Modern Family cast looked back on their experiences on the sitcom on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel asked O'Neil if he will ever speak to his fellow cast mates again.

"Probably not," the actor replied, which garnered laughs from the cast.

Stonestreet recounted how O'Neil had called him early in Modern Family's run to praise the show.

"He's like, 'The show's fantastic. You're fantastic, we're all [expletive] great. Eric, if this show doesn't last 10 years I don't know what the hell I'm doing in this business,'" Stonestreet recalled about what O'Neil said.

Bowen admitted to hurting Burrell on accident while they filmed scenes together.

"Im like Bam Bam on the Flintstones. I don't know my own strength and I have a tendency to not be able to pull a punch. Ty has suffered some bruises to be sure," she said.

Kimmel has previously helped Stonestreet prank Ferguson after initially pretending to help Ferguson pull of a prank instead. Stonestreet had turned Ferguson's trailer into an earthquake simulator vehicle.