Modern Family star Ariel Winter is reflecting on her "amazing journey" with the series ahead of its finale.

The 22-year-old actress voiced her love and gratitude in an Instagram post Tuesday prior to the show's final episode, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

"It's been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily," Winter wrote. "It's hard to type this because it still doesn't feel real..."

Winter has played Alex Dunphy since Modern Family's premiere in 2009.

"We are so grateful for the love we've received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift," the star said.

"Also... WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family," she added. "Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky."

Winter's co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who portrays Alex's uncle Mitchell Pritchett, voiced his love for Winter in the comments.

ABC shared a promo for the finale Wednesday on Instagram that shows Alex's dad, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), embracing his family.

Modern Family will conclude Wednesday after an 11-season run. The cast attended an emotional final table read for the series in February.

Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, who plays Mitchell's husband, Cam Tucker, shared their hopes at a TCA panel in January that other TV writers will expand upon the same-sex parenting storylines that Modern Family presented throughout its run.

Modern Family co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould. The series is created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

Another beloved family comedy, Schitt's Creek, ended Tuesday after six seasons. Series co-creator and star Dan Levy marked the finale Tuesday evening on Instagram, saying he is "forever grateful."