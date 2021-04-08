A German museum broke a Guinness World Record by using a model train and nearly 3,000 glasses of water to play 2,840 notes of classical music.

Frederik Braun, founder of the Miniatur Wunderland museum in Hamburg, said he and his team spent their time during the museum's COVID-19-mandated closure to set up a model train with 2,840 wine glasses filled with varying amounts of water.

Mallets attached to the train strike the glasses as it passes, creating musical notes. The train plays 2,840 notes of classical music, including Johann Strauss's Radetzky March and Ludwig van Beethoven's Fur Elise.

The project's result was a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.

"Had there not been a lockdown, we would have thought about the project for a minute and then buried it as impossible," Braun told Guinness officials.