Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural Education Artist-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the location where he filmed the special.
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! was directed by comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, who directed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2004 to 2007.
"Willems' clever stories, witty songs and beloved characters are performed like never before by a panel of celebrity guests, enhanced with hilarious sound effects and animations in Willems' unique style, for a quality family entertainment experience both kids and adults will enjoy," reads a synopsis.
