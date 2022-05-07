Y: The Last Man actress Missi Pyle, Superstore alum Ben Feldman and Alexa Povah from The King's Man have joined the cast for the Netflix movie A Tourist's Guide to Love.

The streaming service said Friday that newcomers to ensemble include Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Morgan Lynee Dudley, Andrew Barth Feldman and Glynn Sweet.

Previously announced were stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Thanh Truc and Le Thien.

Steven Tsuchida is directing the project from a script by Eirene Donohue.

"After an unexpected break up, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam," a synopsis said.

"Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path."