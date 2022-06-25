The Young & the Restless star Mishael Morgan became the first Black artist to win a Daytime Emmy Award in the Best Lead Actress category in Pasadena Friday night.

"I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," Morgan said as she accepted her statuette.

"Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation ... they can strive to be the best."

The actress also thanked viewers for their support since she joined the soap opera in 2013.

"I am so immensely proud of our generation," she said. "We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together."