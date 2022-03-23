Misha Collins has joined the cast of The CW's Gotham Knights pilot as Harvey Dent, also known as Batman villain Two-Face.

Collins previously portrayed Castiel on The CW's Supernatural for 12 seasons. The actor confirmed his Gotham Knights casting on Twitter while referencing Castiel.

"I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.) #newTVgig #GothamKnights," Collins tweeted alongside a photo of Aaron Eckhart as Two-Face from 2008 film The Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights takes place in a Gotham City where Bruce Wayne/Batman has been murdered.

The hero's rebellious adopted son then forms an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies after they are framed for the murder. The group will become Gotham's new heroes who go by the Gotham Knights.

Collins joins a cast that also includes newcomers Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as siblings Harper and Cullen Row. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams of Batwoman serve as writers.

The CW recently renewed The Flash, Superman & Lois, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, All American, Kung Fu and Walker for new seasons.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are also set to release a video game titled Gotham Knights that has players take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin in the wake of Batman's death. The game will be released on Oct. 25.