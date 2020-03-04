Mischa Barton and Caroline D'Amore are clashing over The Hills revival casting shakeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barton, an actress known for The O.C., slammed D'Amore, a DJ and the co-owner of D'Amore's Pizza, in an Instagram post Wednesday following reports D'Amore will replace Barton in Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Barton laughed off an Us Weekly report that D'Amore is joining the MTV series.

"Lol. Where do people get their reporting from? As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring [expletive] pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry. Get the story straight first," she wrote.

D'Amore responded by appearing to confirm her casting.

"The Hills are alive with the taste of @pizzagirlofficial and the sudden surge in sales this morning. #sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women don't bully other women #thehillsnewbeginnings," she wrote.

Us Weekly said Tuesday that Barton will not return in Season 2.

Sources told TMZ that Barton wasn't asked to return because producers found her storyline "bland."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Wednesday that Barton will not be returning. Season 2 has reportedly begun filming.

The Hills: New Beginning is a revival of the The Hills, which had a six-season run on MTV from 2006 to 2010. The new series premiered in June and stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port and Brandon Thomas Lee.