Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.

The song became available in time for the makeover docuseries' Season 6 premiere Friday.

Lambert is a Texas native and this season of Queer Eye is the first to take place in the state.

In the 10 new episodes, stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski help people transform their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lyric video for the LGBTQ+-positive song also dropped on YouTube Friday.