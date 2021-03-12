Miranda Lambert has released a new, stripped-down version of her song "Tin Man."

The 37-year-old country music star released an acoustic version of "Tin Man" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on Friday.

In "Tin Man," Lambert sings about heartbreak and how "love is so damn hard." The original song appears on Lambert's album The Weight of These Wings, released in 2016 following her divorce from Blake Shelton.

The new version of "Tin Man" appears on Lambert's upcoming album The Marfa Tapes with Ingram and Randall. Lambert announced the "raw" new album in an Instagram post this month.

"Recorded in Marfa, TX. They're raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music," she said.

Lambert released a first song from the album, "In His Arms," last week.

Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in 2019. She is nominated for three awards, including Best Country Album for Wildcard, at the Grammys on Sunday.

Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019 and shared a new photo with her husband Thursday in honor of Grammys week.

"California dreamin' #GrammyWeek #backtowork #bluebird," she captioned the post.