Country music star Miranda Lambert released the music video for her song "Bluebird" on Friday.

The 3 1/2-minute clip shows her dressed in a blue gown with feather accents and long, glittery gloves.

She sings as she sits on a swing in a birdcage that rotates in a nightclub with a handful people who watch her from their tables.

Lyrics include: "If the house just keeps on winning, I've got a wildcard up my sleeve. And love keeps giving me lemons, I just mix them in my drink. And if the whole, wide world stops singing and all the stars go dark, I'll keep a light on in my soul and a bluebird in my heart."

The song is a track off of her latest album Wildcard.