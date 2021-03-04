Miranda Lambert will release a new album, The Marfa Tapes, in May.

The 37-year-old country music star announced the project in an Instagram post Thursday.

Lambert collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on the "raw" new album.

"Recorded in Marfa, TX. They're raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music," she said.

Lambert will release a first song from the album, titled "In His Arms," at midnight. The full album is slated for release May 7.

The cover art for The Marfa Tapes shows Lambert, Ingram and Randall in silhouette against a pink and purple sky.

Lambert previously collaborated with Ingram and Randall on the songs "Tin Man" and "Tequila Does." She teased the new album in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Every time I need an escape, I got to Marfa, TX. @JackIngram, and @jonrandallmusic come. We recharge. We get inspired by its beauty. We write songs," Lambert wrote. "And it's about time to start sharing them with y'all..."

Lambert previously shared a photo of herself with Ingram and Randall playing music outside.

"We don't know what we're doing, but we know we're supposed to be doing it," she wrote.

Miranda Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in 2019.