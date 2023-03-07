Other main stage performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Cardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.
The festival also announced performers for its Platform stage, Riverfront stage, Amp stage, Vibes stage and Reverb stage.
The longest running country music festival in the world will take place from June 8 to 11 in Nashville. To purchase or find out about different festival passes, visit CMAfest.com
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.