CMA announced the performers for its 50th CMA Fest. Country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are some of the big names set to take the main stage.

The festival also announced performers for its Platform stage, Riverfront stage, Amp stage, Vibes stage and Reverb stage.

The longest running country music festival in the world will take place from June 8 to 11 in Nashville. To purchase or find out about different festival passes, visit CMAfest.com