Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

The 37-year-old country music star and McLoughlin marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Lambert shared a photo of herself and McLoughlin sharing a moment alongside one of their horses.

"2 years hitched!! @brendanjmcloughlin #anniversary," she captioned the post.

McLoughlin posted a photo on his own account of Lambert wearing an apron in kitchen while preparing to cook a meal.

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman. @mirandalambert," he wrote.

Lambert went public with her relationship with McLoughlin while announcing their marriage in February 2019.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone," she said on Instagram.

Lambert was previously married to singer Blake Shelton, while McLoughlin has a child with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

McLoughlin had nothing but praise for Lambert while celebrating her birthday in November.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife. Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife," McLoughlin said on Instagram. "You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy."

"The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know," he added.

Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in November 2019.