Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette are feeling grateful following news of Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence.

The actresses spoke out on Twitter after Weinstein, a longtime film producer who co-founded The Weinstein Company, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted on one count of a first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.

Sorvino and Arquette are two of the Silence Breakers, a group of women who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault in 2017 and helped launch the #MeToo movement. The group also includes actresses Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Laura Sivan.

Sorvino, Arquette, actress Ellen Barkin and celebrity chef and television personality Padma Lakshmi voiced their gratitude Wednesday to the justice system, the women who came forward about Weinstein's history of abuse, and journalists Ronan Farrow, David Remnick and Rich McKuen.

"23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today," Sorvino tweeted.

"Gratitude to the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times," Arquette wrote.

"23 years. God bless you, Jessica Mann, Mimi Hayley and all 108 survivors for your courage and fight. Thank you Ronan Farrow. Thank you Judge Burke. Thank you to the journey. Thank you for believing survivors. Thank you for changing the future for us all," Barkin said.

"23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster," Laskhmi tweeted.

The Silence Breakers also addressed Weinstein's prison sentence in group statement.

"Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist. He is going to jail -- but no amount of time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused," the group said.

Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker exposes in October 2017. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said on Today in September that she is "proud" to have come forward and help expose Weinstein's history.