Mira Furlan, who starred as Delenn on Babylon 5 and Danielle Rousseau on Lost, has died at the age of 65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furlan's manager Chris Roe confirmed the actress died from complications related to the West Nile virus to Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of Mira Furlan. She was a woman full of kidness, strength, and compassion. Mira passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, following complications from West Nile virus. She died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family. We all continue to celebrate her life and legacy, and know she'll always be here with us," Roe said in a statement.

Furlan's Twitter account also confirmed her death, alongside a passage from an autobiography she was working on.

"I look at the stars. It's a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That's where I'll be going soon. 'We're all star stuff,' I suddenly remember Delenn's line from Joe's script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid. In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the passage said.

Furlan appeared on 111 episodes of Babylon 5 and was a recurring character on Lost. She also starred in films When Father Was Away on Business, Cirkus Columbia and Seaburners.

Babylon 5 series creator J. Michael Straczynski paid tribute to Furlan on Twitter.

"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe," he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Furlan is survived by her husband, Goran Gajic.