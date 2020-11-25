A Minnesota woman who has been feeding the squirrels outside her home shared video of one of the animals acting drunk after eating an apparently fermented pear.

Katy Morlok of Inver Grove Heights said she recently started to feed the squirrels that gather in her yard so she can watch them through the window while she's working from home.

Morlok said she cleaned out her refrigerator recently and decided to give an old pear she found to the squirrels after an Internet search confirmed the fruit was a safe food for the animals.

The woman said she saw a squirrel she nicknamed "Lil Red" take the pear and run up a tree.

She said the squirrel reappeared about an hour later and was noticeably off balance. She captured video of the animal repeatedly appearing to almost fall over.

"And then it kind of dawned on me ... oh no, those pears were so old I bet they fermented," Morlok told KMSP-TV. "And then he got drunk and I did not mean to do that so I went out and I grabbed all the pears."

Morlok said she was concerned about Lil Red's health, but he seemed OK the following morning.

"In the morning, he came back for his little hangover breakfast and he's been fine ever since," she said.