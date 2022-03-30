Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the Despicable Me spinoff film Wednesday featuring Steve Carell as the voice of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru follows a young Gru (Carell) as he grows up in the 1970s. Gru dreams of becoming a "super villain" and interviews to become the leader of the supervillain group Vicious 6.

Gru must team up with the Minions and Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), the former leader of the Vicious 6, after his plan goes wrong and he becomes the enemy of Vicious 6.

"With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends," an official synopsis reads.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to Minions, which opened in theaters in 2015. The film is the fifth in the Despicable Me franchise.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in theaters July 1.