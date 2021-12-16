'Minions: The Rise of Gru': Otto goes an epic tricycle journey in new teaser
UPI News Service, 12/16/2021
Minion Otto travels long miles on a tricycle in the new teaser trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Otto rides the tricycle at high speeds and quickly moves from pedestrian roads to the woods and then a desert in the clip released on Thursday.
Otto is going so fast he even passes a stunt driver riding a motorcycle and flies through the air on a big ramp.
The teaser also features quick looks at the many adventures the Minions will be going on in the animated film, which comes to theaters on July 1.
Minions: The Rise of Gru will tell the origin story behind Gru (Steve Carell) and his quest to become a supervillain in the 1970s. Kyle Balda directs with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors.
