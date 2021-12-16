Minion Otto travels long miles on a tricycle in the new teaser trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otto rides the tricycle at high speeds and quickly moves from pedestrian roads to the woods and then a desert in the clip released on Thursday.

Otto is going so fast he even passes a stunt driver riding a motorcycle and flies through the air on a big ramp.

The teaser also features quick looks at the many adventures the Minions will be going on in the animated film, which comes to theaters on July 1.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will tell the origin story behind Gru (Steve Carell) and his quest to become a supervillain in the 1970s. Kyle Balda directs with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors.