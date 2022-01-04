Ming-Na Wen says Fennec Shand, her character on The Book of Boba Fett, is a "dream role of a lifetime."

The 58-year-old actress discussed her role in the Disney+ series in a new featurette released Tuesday.

Wen was first introduced as Shand in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She reprises the role in The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered last week.

The Book of Boba Fett is a new series set in the Star Wars universe. The show follows Shand and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as Fett takes over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on Tatooine.

In the video, Wen said she's thrilled to be part of the Star Wars universe.

"I was investing so much of myself into this role. It's really a dream role of a lifetime," the actress said.

"I'm a massive Star Wars fan," she added. "To be a part of Star Wars and then to be part of Boba Fett's incredible legacy? There's just no words."

Morrison had praise for Wen, saying the actress has "a great spark."

"We have great chemistry and it's always good when the camera can capture a little of that vibe that happens between two actors when they go and edit," the actor added.

Morrison discussed his role as Fett in a featurette released in December.

Disney+ shared posters featuring Mok Shaiz's majordomo (David Pasquesi) and Madam Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals), two new characters, on Monday.