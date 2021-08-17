Mindy Kaling's HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls has rounded out its cast and has added Isabella Roland, Kavi Ladnier and more.

Stephen Guarino, Matt Maloy, Donielle Nash and Najee Muhammed have also joined the cast, which will be led by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Recurring characters will be played by Vico Ortiz, Chris Platt, Jillian Armenante, Mueen Jahan, Scott Lipman, Kim Matula and Amanda Ripley.

Kaling created the 13-episode comedy series, which follows four freshmen roommates at Essex College in Vermont. Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp and Scott star as the roommates.

The group is described as equal parts lovable and infuriating with the show exploring their sexually active lifestyles as they also deal with college.

Kaling is also set to star in and executive produce an animated, Scooby-Doo spinoff series titled Velma for HBO Max, that will present the origin story for the titular character. Kaling is voicing Velma.

The 42-year-old is additionally penning Legally Blonde 3 and said in July she is on the first draft.