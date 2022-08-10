Mindy Kaling says B.J. Novak paternity rumors don't bother or affect her or her kids.

The 43-year-old actress, writer and producer addressed rumors in the new issue of Marie Claire that Novak, her former co-star on The Office, fathered her two children.

Kaling and Novak played Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard on The Office, which had a nine-season run on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The pair dated during their time on the show and split in 2007.

Kaling has two kids, daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, who turns two in September. Novak is the godfather of both of her kids.

"It doesn't bother me," Kaling said of the rumors. "He's the godparent to both my kids -- and they have such a great relationship -- and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J.... It that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Kaling chose to have and raise her children as a single mother, adding that she had the privilege to wait until she felt financially stable and secure.

"I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference," she said. "The choice to have a child -- by yourself, on your own terms -- it was the best part of my life... It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves."

Kaling confirmed she is single but said she hasn't "ruled out romance."

The actress created and executive produces the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which was renewed for a fourth and final season in March.