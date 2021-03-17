Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Monsters at Work.

Disney said in a press release Wednesday that Kaling, 41, will have a voice role in the upcoming animated series.

Kaling will play Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT).

In addition, Monsters, Inc., actress Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who now manages the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.

Kaling and Hunt join previously announced star Ben Feldman, who voices Tylor Tuskmon. Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, with Henry Winkler as Fritz.

Monsters at Work is set in the same universe as the 2001 film Monsters, Inc. The series takes place after the Monsters, Inc. power plant starts harvesting the laughter of children, rather than screams.

The new show is developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.

Monsters, Inc., was followed by the 2013 sequel Monsters University.

Kaling is an actress, writer and producer known for The Office and The Mindy Project. She previously had voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph and Inside Out.