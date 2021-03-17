Monsters at Work is set in the same universe as the 2001 film Monsters, Inc. The series takes place after the Monsters, Inc. power plant starts harvesting the laughter of children, rather than screams.
The new show is developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.
Monsters, Inc., was followed by the 2013 sequel Monsters University.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kaling is an actress, writer and producer known for The Office and The Mindy Project. She previously had voice roles in Despicable Me, Wreck-It Ralph and Inside Out.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.