The 44-year-old actor discussed filming the show's sixth and final season during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on This is Us, which is in the midst of its final season on NBC. On Late Night, Ventimiglia said it's "very satisfying" to work on a show that's ending on its own terms.
"We're right in the thick of Season 6," the actor said. "But it's nice to know that we've had the runway to land the plane the way we want to land the plane, versus other shows where it just kind of, like, crashes."
When asked, Ventimiglia said he's feeling "pretty good" emotionally about the series ending but expects there to be tears as the show comes to a close.
"I've got a lot of resolve about showing up to work every day, spending time with the crew. We got a great crew," the star said. "But I'm sure those last moments, everyone's going to be in tears. Everyone's going to be crying."
"I think we've established the audience will be crying," he added. "But us in production, I have a feeling that we'll be emotional. We'll have a hard time letting go."
Ventimiglia had nothing but praise for Moore during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, calling her "the best partner" he's had on screen.
