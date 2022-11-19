Coronation Street and Butterfly actress Millie Gibson has signed on to play the titular time-traveler's companion in Doctor Who next year.

Gibson will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the 15th incarnation of the Doctor.

The show will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland and on Disney+ elsewhere.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement Friday.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa said: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor."

Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended last month with a twist that saw her regenerate as none other than David Tennant.

Tennant played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 to 2010. He is now also billed as the 14th Doctor following Whittaker's exit as No. 13.