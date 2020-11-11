Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new Netflix fantasy film.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Brown, 16, has joined the cast of the movie Damsel.

Damsel hails from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Brown will executive produce with Mazeau, Zack Roth and Chris Castaldi.

The new film follows Princess Elodie (Brown), a young woman who thinks she is marrying a prince, only to discover she is being sacrificed to a dragon.

Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things. The series was renewed for Season 4 in September 2019 but has yet to set a premiere date.

Brown also starred in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, released in September. The movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola, the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes.

In addition to 28 Weeks Later, Fresnadillo directed the Spanish film Intacto and the Clive Owen movie Intruders.