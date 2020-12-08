Miley Cyrus says she would "love" to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January.

The 28-year-old singer discussed the prospect and the resurgence of her song "Party in the U.S.A" during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"Party in the U.S.A.," originally released in 2009, charted again in November following Biden's win. Cyrus shared an edited video on Twitter featuring the song and footage of Biden and Kamala Harris.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cyrus said she's "very proud" to have played a small part in people celebrating Biden's win.

"One thing that's become pretty amazing about 'Party in the U.S.A.' is it's become a song that represents victory," the star said. "You know, it's played when teams win baseball and all different sports, it always ends up charting."

"When you write a song or create a song like 'Party in the U.S.A.,' you never know what it's going to become or what it will represent 10 years later," she added. "It was an honor that in some small way I could play a part of the celebration that took place after Joe Biden and Kamala won this election."

Cyrus said she hasn't been asked to perform at Biden's inauguration "yet."

"I had two versions of 'Party in the U.S.A' actually on deck ... One that was very melancholy that was all on the violin and was kind of reflective of one direction we could have gone. I was so happy that I could keep it celebratory and optimistic, and so I would absolutely love to do that," she said.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November. She performed "Prisoner," a new single from the album, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cyrus said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in November that she's sober again after experiencing a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic.