Miley Cyrus explained why she "fell off" of going to church in a conversation with friend and model Hailey Baldwin.

The 27-year-old singer and actress and Baldwin, 23, discussed their relationship with religion in an episode of Bright Minded: Live with Miley published Saturday.

Baldwin shared with Cyrus how her relationship with God has evolved since she was a child, and how she is happy with her church community.

"I think there's a difference between being raised in church and then being an adult and having your own relationship with God and your own relationship with Jesus and spirituality, because what my relationship was with faith getting raised that way is completely different than it is for me in my own journey as an adult," Baldwin said.

"I feel like I found my footing with spirituality and faith and church. I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported and loved and accepted," she added.

Cyrus said she was also raised "going to church as a believer" but "kind of fell off that path a little bit" as an adult.

"I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult," the singer said. "I think what I just took away from you is I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult, that doesn't have to be aligned with the way that it was when I was brought up."

Cyrus grew up in Tennessee in the 1990s, which she described as "a less accepting time."

"I had some gay friends at school ... The reason I kind of left my church was because they weren't being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapy. I had a really hard time with that, and I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality, too," she said.

Baldwin shares her faith with her husband, Justin Bieber. Baldwin said in the March issue of Elle magazine that spirituality is the most important aspect of her relationship with the singer.

"Being able to share that with each other -- to have that bond of faith and spirituality -- is so [critical] for us," the model said. "It's the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It's everything."

Cyrus has been streaming Bright Minded as people stay home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. She and fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato discussed their struggles with body image in an episode last week.