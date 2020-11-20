Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa throw a wild party on a tour bus and perform onstage in the music video for Cyrus' new single, "Prisoner."

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair drive the tour bus recklessly before heading to the back where they start to dance, stab a teddy bear with a knife and eat a jar of cherries, in the clip released on Friday.

Cyrus and Lipa end the video by delivering a high-energy performance with a band inside of a hard-to-find nightclub.

"Prisoner, prisoner, locked up/ Can't get you off my mind, off my mind/ Lord knows I tried a million times, million times, oh whoa/ Why can't you, why can't you just let me go?" Cyrus and Lipa sing together.

"Prisoner" will appear on Cyrus' upcoming seventh studio album, titled Plastic Hearts, which arrives on Nov. 27.

The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora and Soundcloud.

The album will also include the single "Midnight Sky" and Cyrus' live covers of "Heart of Glass" by Blondie and "Zombie" by the Cranberries.