Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have teamed up on a new song.

Cyrus, 27, and Nicks, 72, collaborated on a mashup of their respective songs "Midnight Sky" and "Edge of Seventeen."

Cyrus released the new track, titled "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)" on Thursday.

"@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It's an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator," she wrote on Instagram.

Nicks said in a post on her own account that working with Cyrus was a "magical" experience.

"Duet with Miley... Magical! Loved singing with her!" she wrote.

"Midnight Sky" is the lead single from Cyrus' forthcoming seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. Cyrus will release the album Nov. 27.

Cyrus said on Instagram in October that she started recording Plastic Hearts over two years ago. She was nearly finished with the album when her house was destroyed in California's Woolsley Fire in 2018.

"Just when I thought the body of work was finished... it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed," the singer said.

"If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it 'The Beginning' which usually when something is over we call it 'The End.' But it was far from that," she added.

"Edge of Seventeen" appears on Nicks' debut solo album, Bella Donna, released in 1982.