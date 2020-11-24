Miley Cyrus is sober again after experiencing a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old singer and actress said Monday in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music that she's two weeks sober following a relapse.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off," Cyrus said, adding, "I fell off and I realized that I am now back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time."

Cyrus said she isn't dwelling on her relapse and is focused on moving forward.

"One of the things I've used is, 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'" she said.

Cyrus said she doesn't think everyone should be sober and that "everyone has to do what is best for them."

"I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time," the star said.

"I'm very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to [expletive] do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do," she added.

Cyrus announced in an interview with Variety in June that she was six months sober. She started living a "sober lifestyle" after having vocal surgery in November 2019.

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," Cyrus said. "But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges," she added. "So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly."

Cyrus will release her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on Friday. The album features "Edge of Midnight," a mashup of Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" and Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and the song "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa.