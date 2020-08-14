Miley Cyrus released on Friday a self-directed music video for her new single, "Midnight Sky."

Cyrus sings and performs alongside neon lights, a disco ball and later while sitting on top of colorful gumballs in the clip.

"The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'/ Head high up in the clouds/ I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no/ I don't need to be loved by you," Cyrus sings.

"Midnight Sky" will appear on her seventh studio album titled She Is Miley Cyrus. The pop star last released Younger Now in 2017.

In 2019, Cyrus released an EP titled She Is Coming which originally was going to lead into She Is Miley Cyrus, along with other EPs.

"Midnight Sky" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora and Soundcloud.

Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up, a source has confirmed to E! News. The couple started dating in October after the pop star's relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus was also previously engaged to Liam Hemsworth before the pair broke up in August 2019.

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight also confirmed that Cyrus and Simpson have broken up, citing sources close to the former couple.