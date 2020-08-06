Miley Cyrus announced on Twitter Thursday that her new single titled "Midnight Sky" will be released on Aug. 14.

"I know it feels like you've been waiting forever and ever .... but no more..... She is finally here," the singer tweeted.

Cyrus also posted retro-style artwork for the single which features herself singing with a microphone while wearing a shiny glove.

Cyrus recently teased new music on Twitter by posting a video of herself jamming out to a short snippet of an unknown song.

"Midnight Sky" is expected to appear on her seventh studio album titled She Is Miley Cyrus. The pop star last released Younger Now in 2017.