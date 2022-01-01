Miley Cyrus performed her way through a wardrobe malfunction while performing on her New Year's Eve show Friday night.

During her "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" broadcast from Miami on NBC, part of the 29-year-old singer's silver top fell off as she performed "Party in the U.S.A."

She initially tried to keep singing to hold the top to her chest before turning her back to the crowd and walking backstage as her band and backup singers continued.

After a few seconds, Cyrus returned to the stage wearing a red jacket as she sang "everybody's definitely looking at me now," slightly altering the lyrics to the song.

"I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she continued.

At the end of the show, Cyrus said the night was "all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of the worst circumstances."

"That resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," she said. "We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live co-hosted the event, which was held outside before a fully-vaccinated crowd due to the COVID-19 pandmeic.