Miley Cyrus will perform in front of healthcare workers as part of a Super Bowl LV pre-show event, TikTok Tailgate.

Cyrus will be joined by 7,500 healthcare workers who have received both of their COVID-19 vaccinations and who have been invited by the NFL to enjoy the big game.

The majority of the invited healthcare workers will come from around Tampa, where Super Bowl LV is taking place on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cyrus' TikTok Tailgate will be taking place Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m. EST on TikTok and CBS. Super Bowl LV will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

"I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game... Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus said on Instagram alongside promotional art for the event.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will be singing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV with H.E.R. performing "America the Beautiful." The Weeknd is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Cyrus released her latest album titled Plastic Hearts in November. The project contained the singles "Midnight Sky" and "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa.