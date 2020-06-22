Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Shakira will perform during an upcoming benefit concert for COVID-19 relief.

Global Citizen and the European Commission shared plans in a press release Monday for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future -- The Concert.

Global Goal will take place Saturday to help highlight the disproportionate impact coronavirus (COVID-19) has on marginalized communities. The virtual event is hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

Cyrus, Bieber and Quavo, and Shakira will perform, along with Coldplay, Usher, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson and Yemi Alade.

Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek and other stars will make appearances.

"Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born of the color of their skin," Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans said.

"If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines," he added.

Global Goal will air on NBC and iHeartMedia and stream on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and other platforms.

Global Citizen launched its Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign in May. In a video, Cyrus called for more funding for the development of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

Global Citizen previously hosted the One World: Together at Home benefit concert in April to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The event raised more than $127 million for charity.