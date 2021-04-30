Miley Cyrus has teamed up with The Kid Laroi for a remix of his track "Without You," along with an accompanying music video.

"Without You (with Miley Cyrus )" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and YouTube Music.

Cyrus directed the music video, which is available on her official YouTube channel. The duo cuddle outside on a blanket, sit by a camp fire and hang out on the hood of a truck in the clip released on Friday.

"You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally/ Left her without you, without you/ And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like/ Without you, without you," Cyrus sings.

The original "Without You" appears on the deluxe edition of The Kid Laroi's debut mixtape, [Explicit] Love.