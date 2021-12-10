Miley Cyrus discussed taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar for the first time while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I loved it. Yeah, I felt like the coolest guy ever," Davidson said on Thursday about the experience.

Cyrus then described how at one point she noticed that a penis was placed onto the Saturday Night Live star.

"I never really go out and she was nice enough to invite me out. And I was just sitting there and for like I guess 20 minutes, this guys [expletive] was just on my shoulder," Davidson said.

"I had a bruise the next day," he continued.

Cyrus and Davidson will be hosting a live New Year's Eve special on NBC titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party. The event will be filmed from Miami with Cyrus noting that she doesn't like to be cold.

"All these other shows, people are going to have on big coats. Everyone is going to be shaking and freezing. I'm going to have no clothes on per usual. He'll be funny and I'll be naked," the singer said.

Cyrus and Davidson also played True Confessions with Fallon. The game involved the trio taking turns confessing a random story about themselves, followed by an interrogation to figure out if they were telling the truth.

