Miley Cyrus is getting close to new boyfriend Cody Simpson during her hospital stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson, 22, surprised Cyrus, 26, with roses and serenaded her with a new song at the hospital where she is being treated for tonsillitis.

Cyrus shared several photos and videos on Instagram Stories, including a picture with Simpson in bed.

She referred to Simpson as her boyfriend and called the singer "sweet" in another post.

"this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song we wrote just for me," the star wrote.

"It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week... & it's working #GoldenThing," she added.

Cyrus said she was moved by Simpson's gesture and gift of roses.

"Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand," she wrote, adding a sobbing emoji.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"#ImNotCrying #YoureCrying."

Cyrus and Simpson were first linked last week after they were spotting kissing in Los Angeles.

Cyrus split from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, in August, and has since dated Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus addressed critics of her dating life on Instagram Stories and Twitter last week.

"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," the singer wrote.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she said. "Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!"