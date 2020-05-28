Miley Cyrus calls for more coronavirus (COVID-19) funding in a new Global Citizen campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old singer and actress appeared in a video Thursday for Global Citizen's "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign, which focuses on the development of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

"We now have the opportunity to take a stand for equality and health for all," Cyrus says. "Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we need to ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic: testing, treatments, and a vaccine."

"Together, people around the globe, across ages, borders, and identities, are calling on governments, businesses, and philanthropists to step up their funding for these critical solutions," she adds.

Global Citizen and the European Commission launched the campaign Thursday. The campaign strives to ensure that tests, treatments and vaccines are available to all communities equally, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on those living in poverty.

"Around the world, people everywhere are desperate to resume a greater semblance of normalcy, spend time with friends and loved ones, venture safely outside their homes, and to earn a decent wage," Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans said.

"To make this a reality, we need to make COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines available to everyone, everywhere," he added. "The critical work done by scientists globally, and the need to rebuild economies in the poorest countries, all require a massive increase in funding."

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert, Hugh Jackman, Padma Lakshmi, Shakira, Coldplay and other stars will also take part in the campaign. The celebrities will use social media to engage fans and rally the public to call on world leaders.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!