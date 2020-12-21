"I don't want this to come out the wrong way, but there was a part of me that didn't know if I wanted to be a part of something that could bring that much attention and success to me," the star said.
"Everybody views success differently. For me, it didn't necessarily mean being a part of the biggest movie," he added.
Teller previously starred in the war drama Thank You for Your Service and has a grandfather, an uncle and friends who served in the military. Teller said these connections ultimately motivated him to accept the Top Gun: Maverick role.
"You wanna give a voice to these guys," he said. "In the wars that we fight now, our military comes from very specific parts of the country and socioeconomic classes. We're losing that connection between civilians and military and our veterans."
Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for Top Gun: Maverick in February that shows Maverick (Cruise), a U.S. Navy pilot, performing stunts in the sky.
The Top Gun: Maverick release was delayed in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now open in theaters in July 2021.
Teller is known for the films The Spectacular Now and Whiplash for for playing Peter Hayes in the Divergent movies.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.