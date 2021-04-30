Mila Kunis says she has "really great memories" from her time on Baywatch as a kid.

The 37-year-old actress recalled in an interview Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert how she appeared in two episodes of Baywatch when she was young.

Kunis was 11 when her first episode aired in 1994 and 12 when her second aired in 1995. On The Late Show, she confirmed she played different characters in the episodes.

"Well, in one of the episodes I was blind. And I got lost in the forest," Kunis said. "This was, like, during the Pamela Anderson days, because my dad insisted on taking me to set and so did my grandfather and so did every man in my family. 'We will take her to set. We got this one.'"

"Then the other one I was, like, a little ... kid that was like, 'Oh, help, help, someone is drowning!'" she added.

Kunis said she was confused by how the blind character she played was later seen boogie boarding without supervision.

"That is me boogie boarding but I'm blind. And so however old I was when I did this, I was like, 'How, how am I boogie boarding, I'm blind,'" she said. "Like, I couldn't understand how. Did I have adult supervision somewhere around me?"

Kunis confirmed she had a good experience during her time on the show.

"I have really great memories from Baywatch, because they were lovely to me. I have photos of David Hasselhof, photos with Pamela Anderson ," she said.

Kunis was also thrilled when she was able to keep the bathing suit she wore in her scenes.

"In real life we were really poor, and so bathing suits were like, that's not going to happen," she said. "And so I was like, 'Who cares that I am on Baywatch, I got to keep a bathing suit!' And I felt like the coolest kid that summer."

Kunis stars with Glenn Close in the new drama Four Good Days, which opened in select theaters Friday. The film follows an estranged mother (Close) and daughter (Kunis) as the daughter struggles to get clean from drugs.