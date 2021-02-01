Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher collaborated with singer Shaggy on an upcoming Super Bowl LV ad.

Kunis, 37, and Kutcher, 42, discussed and shared a preview of their Super Bowl ad for Cheetos featuring Shaggy, 52, during Monday's episode of Today.

The ad shows Kunis and Kutcher spoof Shaggy's hit 2000 song "It Wasn't Me." In the teaser, Kunis is seen sneaking around and eating Cheetos while repeatedly getting caught by Kutcher.

On Today, Kunis and Kutcher said the ad gave them a rare opportunity to work together.

"We don't work together mostly because of the kids," Kunis explained. "I mean, there's a bunch of jokey answers we always give people but at the end of the day, we don't want to be away from the kids together at the same time for the duration of a shoot, which is about 14-hour, 15-hour days."

Kunis and Kutcher married in July 2015 and have two children, daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4. The couple said Kunis is more likely to sneak snacks, although Kutcher is fond of ice cream.

"Ashton eats, like, a pint of ice cream every night," Kunis said. "We're a pretty snack-friendly family."

Kunis and Kutcher's full ad will air during Super Bowl LV, which will take place Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Amanda Gorman will read a poem during the pregame ceremony, while The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.

